National Pawn - Nuestra Juventud 2013 Scholarship Winners Announced

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Edmi Cornejo, of C. E. Jordan High School, and Keny Murillo, of Durham Tech, have been awarded the 2013 National Pawn scholarships for graduates of Durham Public Schools. Each student received $1,000 toward college expenses. Edmi will be attending Belmont Abbey, studying medicine. Keny is a 4.0 student in his first year of pre-med at Durham Tech.



"As a graduate of the Durham Public School system I am pleased to be able to help deserving students pursue their higher education," said Bob Moulton, CEO and Company President. "I’m confident that Edmi and Keny will do well in college, as well as in their careers."



The scholarships are offered in cooperation with Univision through their Nuestra Juventud program that provides scholarships to Hispanic students in Durham County.



About National Pawn

National Pawn (www.PawnDeals.com) has been serving customers since 1987. With nine stores throughout the Triangle and Wilmington, National Pawn is an industry leader. The company has grown thanks to the tens of thousands of satisfied customers. The professionals at National Pawn pride themselves on offering exemplary customer service.