National Positions Launches Internet Marketing Program for the Post-Penguin SEO Environment

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- National Positions, a worldwide leader in Internet marketing services, today launched a new Internet marketing program that’s designed to help companies drive more traffic, leads, and sales to a company’s website in the post Google Penguin environment. The program named ‘Internet Marketing Essentials’ is designed to build on itself, generating exponentially better results month over month.



Internet Marketing Essentials includes all the important qualities needed to be successful online. The program includes onsite programming, content marketing, natural link generation, web design, social media marketing, blogging, and conversion optimization.



In the last 6 months, Google has made major changes to its search engine algorithm, most notably the Panda and Penguin Update. Due to these algorithm changes, many Search Engine Optimization tactics no longer increase rankings, traffic or sales. Further, Google Adwords has matured to the point that Pay Per Click ad campaigns are more competitive and are generating diminishing returns. Thus, to create a long-term profitable Internet Marketing campaign, companies needs a holistic approach that includes technical optimization of the website, quality content generation that creates natural links and daily promotion on top social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, and Squidoo.



Internet Marketing Essentials is a 4 month program, followed by an ongoing maintenance program that gives business owners and marketing professionals everything their website needs, upfront and on an ongoing monthly basis. There are no set-up fees and no long-term commitments.



About National Positions

Based in Los Angeles, California, National Positions is a worldwide leader in Internet Marketing services. From 2009 to 2011, National Positions was voted by Inc. Magazine as one of America's fastest growing private companies. The company has over 500 employees worldwide and provides services to companies of all sizes, large and small. Some of the brands the company currently services include Wal-Mart, Land Rover, Sanyo, Minolta and Sandals.