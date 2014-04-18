National Quote Introduces New Consumer Tool for Comparing Auto Insurance

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- National Quote has introduced a new online comparison tool that will change the way people compare their auto insurance rates. This new online tool has been designed to help the users get the cheapest auto insurance by comparing rates from top 10 providers with just some basic information. In fact, not only it’s easier to use, but delivers the results faster than most.



“we now make it easier and faster for consumers to get the best rates possible”



Some of the great advantages of this online comparison tool are:



One can easily customize his policy according to his/her needs.



Provides instant online comparisons of auto insurance providers



There’s no need to provide personal information



One can save as much as 50% with the auto insurance quotes from top providers



No need to wait for phone calls, get instant quotes



Online purchase for bigger discounts



Printable online insurance plans



How does it work?



It’s quite simple! All one has to do is visit their home page- http://cheapestautoinsuranceusa.com



and enter Zip Code of the State he/she is residing in and hit the “Get My Quotes” tab. The quotes from top ten auto care providers from that particular State will appear immediately. After which one can easily choose any one of the insurance companies, which best suits his/her needs.



About National Quote

National Quote is one of the unique platforms where people can find the cheapest auto insurance plans from the leading insurance providers in the USA. This site is more like a comprehensive guide that educates consumers regarding how to get the cheapest insurance rates from the leading providers at best rates possible.



For more information, simply visit: http://cheapestautoinsuranceusa.com



CONTACT

National Quote

Website: http://cheapestautoinsuranceusa.com

Email: support@cheapestautoinsuranceusa.com

Name: Kathrine Summers

Address: 200 Saint Paul Place, Suite 402

Baltimore, MD 21202