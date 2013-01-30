Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- National Real Estate Consulting Firm, T3 Advisors, Welcomes New Vice President.



National Real Estate Consulting Firm, T3 Advisors, welcomes Toma Barylak as Vice President of their Palo Alto, CA office.



Barylak complements the T3 Advisors team by combining over 12 years of real estate consulting leadership with expertise in the corporate real estate, workplace strategy and sustainability. Prior to joining T3 Advisors, Barylak served as Vice President of the Sustainability Roundtable, focused on helping global clients such as Apple, Adobe, Intuit, and Salesforce.com create high performing, energy efficient, productive workplaces that supported corporate culture.



“Toma brings the perfect mix of industry expertise and passion for helping clients get the most from their resources,” says T3 Advisors Palo Alto office Managing Director David Bergeron.



As Vice President, Barylak is responsible for advising client companies on real estate strategy transaction management and best practices in mobility, alternative workplace strategies, indoor environmental quality and sustainability.. His overall focus will be to help companies use innovative solutions to increase employee productivity and performance while minimizing real estate cost and risk, portfolio-wide.



“Anyone can find a space,” says Toma, “but what drives us at T3 is helping our clients get the most from all their resources... and their most valuable resource is their people. So what we are really committed to is using technology, sustainability and mobility to create high performance workplaces and cultures that succeed.”



A graduate of Cornell University, Toma has lived in the Bay area for over 12 years.



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management.



To learn more about T3 Advisors and to contact a sector leader directly, go to www.T3Advisors.com.



Contact:

Sylvia Williams

T3 Advisors

Williams@t3advisors.com