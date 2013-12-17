Ballantine Announces Booth Exhibit at National Sports Forum in 2014

Wayne, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The Ballantine Corporation, a full-service direct mail company based in NJ, will be exhibiting at the National Sports Forum in Dallas, TX from February 9-11, 2014. This annual event is the largest cross-gathering of sales, sports marketing and sponsorship executives in North America.



Ryan Cote, Director of Marketing, and John Cote, Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of Ballantine, will be available at Booth 142. They will showcase their online marketing, direct mail and promotional item services. Businesses in the sports industry can discover how to harness the power of these marketing strategies to benefit their companies.



Over 850 sports business professionals will attend the National Sport Forum in Dallas for panel discussions, networking events and breakout sessions. The decision makers of the sports industry will gather to consider the successes and shortcomings of 2013. Exhibitors such as Ballantine will help them plan for a productive year in 2014.



Ballantine has over 45 years’ experience in the direct marketing industry. The combination of long-term expertise and cutting edge ideas helps professionals develop marketing solutions that work now and in the future. From classic direct mail marketing to innovative website promotions, they have a finger on the pulse of the latest marketing strategies. Their services include direct mail production, mailing lists, copy and design as well as promotional items and online marketing.



“A diverse marketing approach works best for companies in the sports industry,” notes Ryan Cote. “We are pleased to have an opportunity to showcase Ballantine's expertise in traditional direct marketing and digital marketing to the attendees of the National Sports Forum in February.”



To find out additional details and register for the National Sports Forum, visit the event website at http://www.sports-forum.com.



About The Ballantine Corporation

The Ballantine Corporation is a family-owned and operated direct mail company. Their digital division, Ballantine Digital, provides online marketing and SEO solutions. Ballantine has been in business for over 45 years offering services such as printing and mailing, promotional items, copy and design, QR codes and personalized URLs.