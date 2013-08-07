National Tooling and Machining Association Includes vimana creators System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability.



System Insights is a proud member of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA). The leading organization for tool and machine manufacturers understands the challenges in today's economy. In fact, the U.S. remains among the world’s largest manufacturing economies. While the manufacturing industry must overcome challenges, the future is one of growth.



As the national representative of the precision custom manufacturing industry, the NTMA exists to be an advocate for the industry. Backed by nearly 2,000 members, representing more than $40 billion in sales, the clout is considerable. The organization serves as a valuable national resource to their members, helping companies grow profitably.



While many members are privately owned independent businesses, the products and services they provide are absolutely vital to the nation’s economy. The NTMA products serve industries from aerospace to electronics to nuclear power.



NTMA is organized into nearly 50 local chapters throughout the country. NTMA’s strategic and member-centric operations are led by dedicated staff to ensure that members’ needs are met and that there is a clear and concise focus on supporting the precision manufacturing industry.



About vimana

vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association).



