National Virtual Receptionist Firm Announces Free Service Trial

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- For businesses looking for a dependable and cost effective receptionist service, Modern Receptionist, has recently announced their free service trial facility. The firm is a high-tech & high-touch call scheduling and answering service company.



Modern receptionist is a family owned business founded by Michelle Waters. Waters’ spokesperson described themselves as a smart group of sophisticated and savvy receptionists who can perform almost everything expected from best receptionists.



“We can be your one-stop virtual receptionist. We know you are going to love working with us, so we have come up with a free service trial offer to test Modern Receptionist for yourself with no commitment and no strings attached. After the trial period, our specialist can help you to choose the most compatible plan, keeping your specific business needs and budget close at hand”, said a company spokesperson, while speaking about their new trial offer.



The free trial offer from Modern Receptionist is available for a couple of weeks and would be viable with all the pricing plans from the company.



The firm would answer phones for client companies, make appointments, connect calls, screen callers, answer questions, give directions, take detailed messages & would also make the reminder calls. They are ready to work both as a back-up receptionist and primary receptionist for the client companies.



“You can trust on us as we are pretty knowledgeable on what to be done as a perfect receptionist. Your callers would always get cheerful greeting from us and we would gladly assist all of them accurately as per your specific directions. You can alter the instructions whenever necessary. Much like the perfect professional receptionist, we would inform you about the call and reason of call & ask you whether you’re willing to take it, whenever we will transfer callers to you. We are always thoroughly knowledgeable about our client’s business & thus appear like your very personal assistant to your callers”, remarked the firm manager.



Michelle’s firm is greatly renowned for their punctuality. Modern Receptionist would also communicate messages accurately left by the client’s customers to the client.



“We’re on time always, won’t go for breaks or leave for the lunches or get absent for sickness or take time of for vacation during business days. The great part is that we are available at a way lower cost than having your own receptionist”, the firm manager added.



About Modern Receptionist

Modern receptionist is a family owned business founded by Michelle Waters. Waters’ spokesperson described themselves as a smart group of sophisticated and savvy receptionists who can perform almost everything expected from best receptionists.



To know more about Modern Receptionist, the interested companies can call up at 480 776 6550 or can visit www.modernreceptionist.com



Media Contact:

Modern Receptionist

info@modernreceptionist.com

(480) 776-6550

Mesa, Arizona

http://www.modernreceptionist.com