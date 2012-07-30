NationalDebtRelief.com Updates Website Platform to Thesis Theme to Better Serve Clients

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- NationalDebtRelief.com is happy to announce that they have just converted the website portal platform to the Thesis theme in order to provide a faster, more responsive website experience for their thousands of visitors seeking help with debt relief. National Debt Relief is one of the country’s largest and most reputable debt settlement companies that have negotiated settlements on thousands of creditor and collection accounts for individuals and families.



Recent statistics have shown that Americans put more on their credit cards in May of 2012 than any single month since November 2007. That increase is due to the millions that are falling behind on their bills as the sluggish economy continues to take its toll. As many governmental and consumer watchdog organizations are advising consumers to look at alternatives to filing bankruptcy, many are seeking debt settlement help from NationalDebtRelief.com.



“In order to respond to the influx of Americans coming to our website for information and support in debt relief strategies, we have just switched our platform over to Thesis theme so that site visitors can more quickly navigate through our information and fill out a quick online application,” said a NationalDebtRelief.com spokesperson. “The Thesis theme also supports our ability to respond to those applications faster and answer questions via our live chat feature.”



NationalDebtRelief.com offers clients comprehensive debt relief solutions including debt consolidation, debt restructuring, debt settlement and arbitration as an alternative to bankruptcy filing. The company’s Customer Service reps and Negotiators work in teams to better serve their clients, settle their debts and help set up a customized payment plan they can live with. Fees are collected only after negotiations with creditors are completed.



National Debt Relief is a member of AFCC (American Fair Credit Council), and is fully compliant with U.S.O.B.A (United States Organization for Bankruptcy Alternatives) and the IAPDA (International association of Professional Debt Arbitrators). “We work only for our clients; not for the benefit of the creditors,” said the spokesperson. “Consequently, everything that we do, including the platform update, is geared to continually providing results that exceed our customers’ expectations and industry standards.” For more information, please visit http://www.nationaldebtrelief.com/



About National Debt Relief

NationalDebtRelief.com helps consumers struggling with debt get relief via comprehensive credit card relief solutions including debt consolidation, debt restructuring, debt settlement and negotiation. Their core services offer debt settlement as a better alternative to bankruptcy filing. Backed by a strong reputation in the industry, National Debt Relief has over 10 years of experience offering top notch customer service and unparalleled debt relief results.