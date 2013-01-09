NationalFurnitureSupply.com Beats Great Holiday Promotions on Furniture

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- In celebration of the New Year, NationalFurnitureSupply.com is offering 15% off on all of its merchandise. The provider of high-quality home and office merchandise offers products of premium brands such as American Drew, Kincaid, Modloft and Hekman. This offer enables customers to avail a discount of minimum $300. National Furniture Supply offers one of the largest high quality furniture inventories through their website.



The company informs that its experts are constantly on a look out for popular and stylish furniture from around the world. After negotiating with the premium brands, National Furniture Supply then offers these exquisite items to its customers at a guaranteed lowest price. Starting this year a 15% discount is also made available on top of the price match guaranteed merchandise. Premium items such as the american drew bedroom furniture are part of the company’s inventory. Nearly all types of home and office merchandise are offered by the company. These items are followed by details, pictures, price and personalized reviews. Free shipping is also offered on selected products.



Comprehensive details of all the brands are also published on National Furniture Supply’s site. For example details of Kincaid Furniture, which has been in business for 4 generations, cover every aspect a customer looks for. Furniture quality, identity of the brand, warranty and price are some of the information posted about Kincaid. Hekman Furniture Store another veteran in the furniture business with a nearly a century of experience also outlines the uniqueness of the brand. Both Kincaid and Hekman have a similar retro style and have been commended by many for their long lasting wood quality and incredible finishing.



Since National Furniture Supply has a huge inventory, nearly every style is available. Modloft Furniture Outlet has a modern style type. Originating from Venice, the company has acquired enormous success over the past few years. Entitled as “modern on a budget”, the brand offers stylish items that represent the most luxurious look but are also affordable.



National Furniture Supply has brands that are all unique and have a distinct style. Most of the customers are surprised with the pricing and often come back to decorate their homes or offices with these premium brands. The company’s merchandise can be viewed by visiting their site.



