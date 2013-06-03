NationalVIP.com Aims to Help Visitors Find the Hottest Nightclubs, Bars, and Lounges in Los Angeles

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- When heading out on the town for a night, people want to make that night as fun as possible. And one of the easiest ways to ensure a good night out is to find a hot local bar or nightclub. But for those who aren’t connected with the social scene of a particular area, it can be difficult to know which bars, nightclubs, and lounges offer the best night out.



That’s a problem that NationalVIP.com seeks to solve. The recently-released website lists some of the hottest nightclubs, bars, and lounges in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Visitors to NationalVIP.com simply choose the city from the top of the page before being greeted by some of the best local bars.



Those who select LA as their city will be greeted with a selection of the best clubs in LA. Clubs include the House of Blues Sunset Strip in West Hollywood as well as the world-renowned ‘Roxy’ club on Sunset Boulevard. Dozens of clubs, bars, and lounges are listed in order to give visitors a wide selection of options.



As a spokesperson for NationalVIP.com explains, the site’s goal is to give visitors a wide range of options no matter what their tastes may be:



“Instead of just listing the city’s loudest night clubs or quietest lounges, our site lists a wide range of bars across the city. Whether visitors are searching for a good gay bar or an unforgettable nightclub, we make it our goal to connect visitors with the experience they’re looking for. We also give visitors details about the kind of experience they can expect at each location – whether it’s a quieter lounge to enjoy a classy cocktail or a party nightclub that runs all night.”



Those interested in learning more about a particular spot can click on each listing in order to view pictures from past visitors. Pictures are accompanied with contact information for that venue along with specific Google Maps directions.



Along with listing the best clubs in Los Angeles, the NationalVIP.com website also features sections for Las Vegas, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Seattle, and more cities could be added in the future. Whether searching for the best nightlife in Las Vegas for the next party weekend or simply looking for a hot lounge close to home in Los Angeles, NationalVIP.com aims to make planning a big night out as easy as possible.



About NationalVIP.com

