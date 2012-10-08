Nationwide Construction Loans Offers Advice to Consumers as America Begins to Rebuild

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The US Census Bureau News, in a joint release with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, recently announced private home starts in August were up 2.3% over July and up 29.1% above August 2011. While welcome news, it came as no surprise to Rick Gomez, Branch Manager for Nationwide Construction Loans, Inc. "We've noticed our phones ringing more in the recent weeks, a sure sign the economy is picking up and people are starting to build again."



Gomez notes that while they've been providing remodel loans all during the recent recession, new construction applications are currently up, too. "We've been in business for over 27 years, so we have seen the good and bad and the ups and the downs of the economy. However, in the last few years, it's been the worst we've seen. People were scared to even apply for a loan, for fear of getting turned down. We only wish they had come to us, as we could have helped."



Now, with the phones ringing more frequently, Gomez is more optimistic. "Here at Nationwide Construction Loans, we are able to help consumers obtain the best construction loans from the best American banks nationwide. It doesn't matter if you're looking for California construction loans or one out of Georgia. We're positioned to help just about anyone get a construction loan for their dream home."



Gomez explains how the process works, for those who have never researched construction loans before. "Today's modern day construction loan is usually a one-time close, one set of loan fees construction to perm or permanent loan. The construction loan includes the construction loan period and long term financing to build a dream home." He adds that construction loans is a blanket term that also covers lot loans, construction, demo and rebuild, remodeling and rehabilitation.



Now that the economy appears to be on the mend, Gomez offers the following advice to the consumer who dreams of building a home. "Get in touch with a lender who understands the lender guidelines in all four areas of approval: customer approval, project approval, builder approval and appraisal approval." He adds, "And do it before you decide on housing plans or a specific piece of land. Even if you have been turned down by a bank in the past, we can help. We know which lenders have the best interest rates and which ones are likely to make exceptions for past credit issues."



About Nationwide Construction Loans, Inc

In business for over 27 years, Nationwide Construction Loans brings hundreds of lenders together to provide consumers all the many construction loan sources from across the USA. California and Nationwide Construction Loans also provide construction consulting services for commercial and residential projects.