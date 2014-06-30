Nationwide Freight Movers Are the Best Business Enterprise

Bolivar, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Nation wide Freight Movers is a freight forwarding industry, which is leading transportation provider that specializes in over-dimensional freight. They provide services to and from any point in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Nationwide freight movers have proved themselves through the years of dedication to customer service and hard work. Today Nationwide Freight Movers has grown into the well established trucking company. The specialized fleet of trucks is equipped to handle over dimensional and super loads, plus they are great at trucking all types of machinery and equipment for heavy construction, power plant, wind energy, and lift equipment. Nationwide freight movers routinely ship heavy haul and oversize loads all over the country for the specified clients.



It is very necessary to choose the best equipment and trailer type when shipping over-dimensional freight. Oversized loads present unique weight and dimensional challenges that need to be addressed with experience and certainty. Failure to do so could compromise the success of the shipment or project and over image of the company. But Nationwide freight movers offers a tremendous selection of equipment suited to handle any load, no matter how big it is or how far it needs to travel. Nationwide freight movers offer heavy haul trucking facility that have various types of specialized trailers. Nationwide freight movers are the ultimate freight transportation experts that possess an unparalleled ability to meticulously plan the client’s delivery utilizing the most economical routes possible.



Nationwide Freight Movers would take care of everything that is involved with the over-dimensional shipment. The team of Nationwide Freight Movers will handle the craning, rigging and security of specified client’s cargo. They also perform an in-depth safety inspection to ensure that everything is secure for transportation.



When the shipment is ready, Nationwide Freight Movers will handle all requisite permitting and escorting. This saves the clients time and headaches in the midst of specified project. A logistics coordinator will remain in close contact with the driver, ensuring the highest level of care and service are being offered to the client with loyalty and responsibility for the purpose of transportation. Nationwide freight movers comprises of experienced team that will ensure that the freight moves safely and on schedule keeping the punctuality in mind by providing the quality level service that ranks high in the market for which the company is certainly known in the freight forwarding industry. More information about Nationwide Freight Movers is available on http://www.nationwidefreightmovers.com/truckload-services/heavy-haul-trucking/