Nationwide Moving Labor Services Are Now Available from Giant Monkey Movers

San Marcos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Giant Monkey Movers, a premier moving labor company, recently expanded its services to accommodate clients nationwide. The company now provides moving labor, packing supplies, portable storage and long distance moving services to customers throughout the country.



This announcement comes on the heels of a significant recognition for the company. At the beginning of August, Giant Monkey Movers was named as Mango Moving’s Mover of the Month. Mango Moving is a nationwide moving company that offers a variety of affordable residential moving services and portable storage options. In addition, Giant Monkey Movers is now the exclusive provider of moving labor services for the Coolbox Portable Storage company.



“Giant Monkey Movers are a very dependable partner for us and they exemplify Mango’s quality standards,” said Rob Vespa, COO of Mango Moving. “We’re proud to recognize them with our Mover of the Month award and we look forward to continued success in the future.”



Since the day the company opened for business in 2008, the friendly staff at Giant Monkey Movers has worked hard to develop a reputation for providing prompt, affordable and secure moving services. The knowledgeable and experienced employees understand how difficult and stressful moving can be for people, so they pride themselves on taking the extra time to pack and move everything as if they were their own belongings.



“With years of satisfied customers, we offer the best quality moving labor help by providing licensed professional moving labor at a fraction of the cost,” an article on the Giant Monkey Movers website, noted, adding that there is an extra charge for short notice moving help.



“We know what it takes to get the move done correctly with the right balance or urgency, awareness, and safety.”



Customers who need help moving are welcome to visit the company’s website at any time to find out more about Giant Monkey Movers and the various nationwide moving labor services it provides. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page will help potential clients learn about topics like packing supplies, portable storage, areas of coverage and more. For example, selecting “Services” will bring people to a page that explains how Giant Monkey Movers can assist with packing and loading help.



People who are interested in getting long distance moving quotes may call or email the company directly, or they may also simple click on the “Free Estimates” button on the home page.



About Giant Monkey Movers

Giant Monkey Movers provides nationwide moving labor, packing supplies, portable storage and long distance moving quotes. The company has been in business since 2008 and has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Giant Monkey Movers offers moving help for packing, loading and unloading rental trucks, van lines, portable storage units and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.giantmonkeymovers.com