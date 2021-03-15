Nationwide Reel Supply and Retrieval for Plywood Reels, Nailed Wood Reels, Steel Reels, and Recycled Reels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Based in Texas servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, the Reel Recycling initiative is available to customers across the continental U.S. Used wood reels and the reel recycling program appeal on many levels to a business looking for a competitive edge. Clients appreciate a company that is seen as environmentally responsible and promotes a greener image, which can easily be done by affixing a logo or marketing to used reels to highlight the fact that the reel is not new. For the business owner, cost benefits accrue in avoiding disposal costs, and purchasing a used reel is typically much more reasonable than buying a new reel.



Less obvious but equally important considerations are the time savings in not having to research where to dispose of old reels, the time taken to reach the landfill, and the time needed to break down the reels. Old reels can also take up valuable space on a lot, reusing them and recycling the resources frees up that space once again. Reels stored in outdoor weather conditions for 1-2 months typically become unusable after that time. In the case of wood reels, the lumber must be sound in order to recycle the reel, wood rot and excessive deterioration of the wood compromise their integrity and render them ineligible for future recycling. In terms of the dimensions of the reels, nailed wood reels with 30"-72" diameter flanges or steel reels with 30-180" diameter flanges meet the recycling requirements. Reel-Logix has a network of reel return depots and reel recycling centers where used reels are received and graded, not all reels are suitable to be recycled and although lightly-weathered surfaces, scratches, and scuffs are acceptable, reels with broken flanges or torn arbor holes are not suitable for recycling. Steel reels, wood reels, and poly-fiber reels are also suitable candidates for the award-winning reel-cycle® recycling program from Reel-Logix. Established nearly 30 years ago in 1992, it is estimated end users have saved over 10,000 trees by reusing more than 50,000 reels annually.



New wood reels and new steel reels are also available with a large inventory in stock and ready to ship for projects which require a quick turnaround. Reels can be modified to meet specific requirements. In addition to the products, the Reel-Logix team is experienced in logistics and end-to-end solutions which can be tailored to the unique needs of a business. Outsourcing the real-time tracking and status updates to Reel-Logix allows a client to focus on their core business activities.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel reels are also available from Reel-Logix.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company, a steel and wooden cable reel manufacturer providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family-operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Arrange reel recycling pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444