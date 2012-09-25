Nationwide Telemedicine Pioneer Nu Image Medical Introduces Pharmaceutical Raspberry Ketones

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Telemedicine Pioneer Nu Image Medical has added Pharmaceutical Raspberry Ketones to their existing line of elite weight loss products. The company has also announced round the clock support through live chat and a dedicated hotline and an introductory offer of 33% discount.



The company, already riding high on the success of their famous HGH therapy and HGH diet programs now has introduced Pharmaceutical Raspberry Ketones. The product is marketed by the company as latest weight loss discovery and a weight loss miracle. Research cited on Wikipedia states Raspberry ketone is a natural phenol compound that is the primary aroma compound of red raspberries. When given to mice, raspberry ketone has been shown to prevent high-fat-diet-induced elevations in body weight.



With the addition of their latest product the company has also updated their service and support, by announcing round the clock chat support and a dedicated hotline for their elite customers. Talking about their products and services Andreas Dettlaff - Director of Nu Image Medical said "For weight loss enthusiasts, we've finally made Pure raspberry ketones available. These are compounded at our pharmacy under strict quality restrictions to provide the best products to our customers. The top-notch products come with our round-the-clock reliable service and support. "



Nu Image Medical has also integrated an active forum into their website for customers to discuss their views about the products and experiences. Answering our question about the effectiveness of Raspberry Ketones he replied "The raspberry ketones is a natural weight loss supplement derived directly from the raspberry plant. It was first approved by the FDA in 1965 as an effective supplement that can be safely used by both men and women to aid in weight loss without adverse side effects. It has been used worldwide since then, and established itself as a great weight shedding diet over the years. Our pharmaceutical products contain 400mg of pure raspberry, Ephedrine free and made in US certified Pharmacy."



A double blind study conducted by university of Florida has revealed that "Diets that include weight loss products like raspberry ketone supplement with a balanced diet and proper exercise can improve weight loss by over 70% without any adverse side-effects."



About Nu Image Medical

The Nu Image Medical operates from the heart of Brickell Downtown Miami, Florida. The company specializes in health and wellness products including spa treatments for Laser hair removal , skin care and diet supplements like the HGH diet and raspberry ketone diet. The company has been one of the most popular telemedicine companies in US since its inception in 2004 with team of dedicated doctors available for consult for health and wellness queries.



If you’d like more information about Raspberry Ketones or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of Nu Image Medical, please contact Andreas Dettlaff via email at info@nuimagemedical.com