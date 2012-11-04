Nativa Provides Alterative All-Natural Remedies to Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis

Centurion, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2012 -- Nativa a leading pharmaceutical company in South Africa and offers an all-natural solution to assist in alleviating joint pains and Osteoarthritis. OsteoEze Gold is an amazing formula that uses a combination of antioxidants and collagen building vitamins to help decrease joint degeneration and pain. This product has been specially formulated to provide symptomatic relief to those suffering from joint pains and Osteoarthitis and promote healthy living.



Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis common in the elderly which involves the inflammation of joints resulting from cartilage degeneration. Cartilage regeneration is a mechanical process that requires supplements such as chondroitin sulphate and glucosamine to occur. International research indicates that for cartilage regeneration, the optimum daily dosage of glucosamine sulphate is 1500 mg and of chondroitin sulphate is 800 mg. Osteoarthritis sufferers should therefore stick to the optimum daily dosage until they experience an improvement in mobility and a reduction in joint pain, which usually takes about two months.



Disease-modifying effects attributed to high dosages of glucosamine include the prevention of joint space narrowing; an increase in joint space; improved mobility; and a decrease in pain. A high dosage of chondroitin on its own has been shown to slow down joint damage; improve mobility and decrease pain, while also exhibiting anti-inflammatory properties. OsteoEze Gold 90 contains some of the highest quantities of Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulphate obtainable in the South African alternative and natural health market.



Together, Vitamin C and manganese improve the performance of chondroitin sulphate and glucosamine. Individually, Manganese acts as a powerful antioxidant which also assists in the production of cartilage components. On the other hand, Vitamin C assists in the production of collagen and proteoglycans which attract and hold water necessary for cartilage lubrication and maintenance.



OsteoEze Gold formula

The OsteoEze Gold formula contains a recommended balance of Glucosamine sulphate, Chondroitin sulphate, Vitamin C and Manganese within each capsule. For the average sized individual, one capsule three times a day is enough to experience the effects of this high potency joint formula.



OsteoEze Gold is a powerful synergistic punch against Osteorthritis available at associated pharmacies and retail stores across South Africa. The full OsteoEze range includes vitamins, supplements, oils and creams which assist the body with joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis.



About Nativa

Nativa (Pty) Ltd is a leading pharmaceutical marketing and sales company based in Centurion, South Africa. The company is currently marketing 17 active brands within the alternative and natural health market including the OsteoEze range which treats joint pains related to arthritis.