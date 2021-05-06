Native Advertising Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021 :: Outbrain, Taboola, Polar

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Native Advertising Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Native Advertising market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Interactive Advertising Bureau (United States), Outbrain (United States), Taboola (United States), Sharethrough (United States), Polymorph (United States), TripleLift (United States), Nativo (United States), Instinctive Inc (United States), Polar (United States), OneSpot (United States).



Scope of the Report of Native Advertising

Native advertising, also a type of online advertising, is the integration of marketing content in the form of paid media where the ad experience follows the natural form and function of the user experience in which it is placed. In the United States, according to Native Advertising Institute, native display advertising has reported revenue of 59.35 billion Dollar in 2018 and more than 2x the growth rate of digital advertising as a whole



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (In Feed Native Ad, Search & Promoted Ad, Content Recommendation Ad, Custom Content Units Ad, Others), Platform Type (Closed Platforms, Open Platforms, Hybrid Platforms)



The Native Advertising Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

The surging use social media platforms across the globe such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter and others



Opportunities:

The surging number of companies willing to advertise through native advertising across the world



Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of digitalization and favourable government initiatives in various emerging economies including India, China, Brazil, and other

Escalating number of smartphone users globally



Challenges:

Some consumers consider these ads as annoying content instead of useful content



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Native Advertising Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Native Advertising market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Native Advertising Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Native Advertising

Chapter 4: Presenting the Native Advertising Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Native Advertising market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Native Advertising Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Native Advertising

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Native Advertising various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Native Advertising.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



