Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market was $24.7 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $35.60 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market (By Product Type - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Others. By Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Drug Store, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028.



Natural and organic personal care products are personal care products made from natural and organic materials such as plants and living organisms. Natural and organic personal care products are in the market for decades but it is gaining momentum from sometimes rapidly due to increasing awareness about the health benefits of natural and organic products. These products are chemical-free and do not cause any skin infection or allergies. Moreover, these products are non-toxic in nature and proved to be environment friendly as well. The market is majorly driven by the rising awareness about the harmful effect of chemical composition used in synthetic products, and skin sensitivity of individuals. Moreover, growing demand for cosmetics such as skin care and hair care products among the female population coupled with an increasing need for chemical-free and environmentally friendly personal care products across the globe is projected to trigger the market growth during the forecast timeline. In addition, rising R&D expenditure across the world to introduce new chemical-free and environment-friendly personal care products, and stringent regulations to promote organic materials in personal care products is projected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of organic products and the availability of counterfeited products in the market is expected to restrict the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, the increasing youth population in the emerging economies and rising preference for non-toxic and organic skincare products is expected to present an ample amount of opportunity for the market growth over the forecast timeline from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major Players in Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market:



The primary key players in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market include L'Oreal S.A, Beiersdorf AG, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Korres S.A., Arbonne International, LLC., Weleda AG, Avon Products, Inc, Coty Inc., Shiseido Company, The Clorox Company, and AVEENO.



The Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market: By Product Type



Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others (Deodorants, Female Hygiene products)



Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market: By Distribution Channel



Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Drug Store

Others



Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



