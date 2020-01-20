Natural Antioxidants Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Share, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Global Natural Antioxidants Market: Growing Adoption as Ideal Substitute to Synthetic Variants in Convenient Foods Boosts Growth



Backed by astute consumer preferences for naturally sourced antioxidants as opposed to synthetic ones, more specifically in convenient and ready-to-eat products are constantly shaping onward growth mettle in global natural antioxidants market. Adroit Market Research aims to delve deep in understanding ongoing market developments and their eventual implications on holistic growth of natural antioxidants market.



Natural antioxidants are viable enormously in green leafy veggies and fruits and hence are viable economic choices as opposed to heavy synthetic variants. Natural antioxidants are touted to visibly offset harmful health implications such as cancer. Growing burden of chronic ailments such as cancer is poised to stimulate reliance on advanced natural antioxidants rich food, allowing the global natural antioxidants market to expand vigorously. Adroit Market Research evaluates ongoing developments in global antioxidants market and gauges their reciprocal implications on holistic growth trajectory.



As the modern day consumer understands the importance of natural antioxidants, they are increasingly inclined to adopting the product in food and beverages. Demand for natural antioxidants is dominated by the pharmaceutical industry where they are used in various medicines and supplements. However, the food industry is projected to show the highest growth with CAGR 8.1% over the forecast period within the global natural antioxidants market. With fast-paced lifestyle, food habits have also changed owing to which demand for food with longer shelf life has significantly increased. Thus, growing production of processed food is boosting the demand for antioxidants. Also, inclination for adopting natural ingredients in food is also positively impacting the global natural antioxidants market size.



Natural antioxidants are widely available in medicinal plants and are highly valued for their innate goodness such as age reversal properties, anti-inflammatory capabilities and the like. Advances in agricultural practices related to medicinal plants and wide range end-use applications across verticals such as food additives, functional foods, as well as pharmaceuticals are estimated to manifest impressive investment returns in global natural antioxidants market. The market is visibly shaped by active market penetration and expansion strategies such as facility expansion, novel product development as well as end-use applications and geographical expansion schemes.



Besides hovering on market definition and dynamics this crucial report on global antioxidants market includes veritable insights on market segmentation on the basis of which product variant and end-use are identified as major segments. By product type global natural antioxidants market is diversified into vitamin E and C. Part from these carotenoids and polyphenols and recognized as crucial segments. Additionally, based on end-use segmentation. Global natural antioxidants market is diversified into pharma, beverages, animal feed, food and others. The report also entails a detailed regional overview and competition analysis to trigger wise decisions in global natural antioxidants market.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth with revenue CAGR 8.8% over the forecast period. Strong demand from the processed food industry coupled with demand from the pharmaceutical industry due to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is augmenting the demand for natural antioxidants. Demand for natural antioxidants is projected to witness stable growth in Europe and North America over the forecast period.



Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM N.V., DuPont-Danisco, Prinova Group LLC, ADEKA CORPORATION, and SI Group, Inc. are some of the major players in the global natural antioxidants market.



Key segments of the global natural antioxidants market



Product Type Overview:





- Vitamin C



- Vitamin E



- Polyphenols



- Carotenoids





End Use Overview:





- Food Products



- Pharmaceutical



- Beverages



- Animal feed



- Others





Regional Overview:





- North America



- Europe



- Asia Pacific



- Central & South America



- Middle East & Africa





