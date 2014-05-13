Natural Antioxidants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Natural antioxidants are mostly found in fresh food. They have the ability to remove harmful/toxic substances from body. They are chemically free radicals and stable in their own way and hence do not give away electrons. Antioxidants convert harmful toxins into harmless products which are excreted from body as waste products. They prevent the body from oxidation which produces free radicals and damages cells. Foods which are rich in natural antioxidants helps prevent cancer and also act as anti-aging agents. They also reduces risk of heart disease by significantly absorbing bad cholesterol.



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Major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing concern over food safety, demand for natural ingredients and awareness regarding benefits of antioxidants. Rising prices of these natural antioxidants is one the major barrier to the growth of the market which are likely to be addressed as more R&D initiatives are directed towards the sector. With increase in livestock population the demand for natural antioxidants will increase, companies will be able to lower the cost with economies of scale. The markets for Natural Antioxidants have huge opportunities in the future and may act as replacements for synthetic products which cause health related concerns.



The global natural antioxidant market by application can be segmented as global meat & poultry market, baked goods market, snack foods market, fish & sea food market, oil, fat & margarines market and other application. North America and Europe are the market leaders currently, however the competition is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific region in the future. The overall regional segmentations may be done as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



Some of the major players in the market are Danisco A/s, Basf Se, Adisseo France S.a.s, Novozymes A/s, HR. Hansen, AB Vista, and DSM.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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