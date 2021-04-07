Natural Antioxidants Market to Reach US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Research Activities Focus on Improving Effectiveness of Natural Antioxidants

Abstract oxidation is one of the most common problems within the food industry, as it reduces the shelf life of fresh products by a considerable margin. In order to address this unavoidable problem, food manufacturers have increasingly started adding antioxidants to stabilize free radicals and enhance color stability. While there is a host of synthetic antioxidants available, the demand for natural antioxidants to prevent oxidation damage, particularly in the meat sector, is expected to witness considerable growth during the assessment period. This is projected to drive the antioxidant market during the forecast period. Moreover, looming skepticism over synthetic antioxidants is largely due to its catastrophic effects on human health.



Research and development activities are exploring the possibilities of including natural antioxidants by using herbs, spices, fruits, vegetable extracts, etc., especially within the meat industry. While the adoption of anti-oxidants in food and food additives is expected to grow at a substantial pace, the demand for antioxidants for use in other applications, including pharmaceuticals, personal care, rubber & latex, plastic additives, and fuel additives is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period (2019-2027). Due to these factors coupled with the growing demand for construction & architectural coatings, industrial & protective coatings, and significant growth of the automotive sector, especially in the Asia Pacific region, the global antioxidant market is expected to reach ~US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2027.



Stakeholders Explore Potential of Plant-based Extracts as Antioxidant Additives



Due to mounting concerns over the use of synthetic antioxidants in the food industry, natural antioxidants are being preferred. Research and development activities are expected to focus on discovering alternative natural antioxidants that can be utilized within the food industry. Research has confirmed that the phenolic compounds present in plants exhibit antioxidant properties. The quantity and profile of phenolic compounds extracted from plants primarily depend on a host of factors, including climate, cultivar, and species.



As these phenolic compounds also exhibit antioxidant behavior, such as the capability to chelate metals and capture the free radicals, have encouraged research in this field. In addition, phenolic compounds also play an important role in preventing and delaying auto-oxidation, which, in turn, has attracted significant attention toward plant-based antioxidants. Apart from these factors, another major factor that is anticipated to provide a boost to the adoption of natural antioxidants in the food industry is the promising results derived from research activities, which suggest that the antioxidant activity in fruits and vegetables could improve management of diseases related to oxidative stress. Food manufacturers are also inclining toward fortifying functional foods, dietary supplements, and functional foods with antioxidants due to the ascending consumer demand– a trend that is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period and trigger the growth of the antioxidant market.



Soaring Demand for Use in Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products to Aid Market Growth

While the food industry continues to open up an array of opportunities, stakeholders in the current antioxidant market landscape are expected to concentrate on the opportunities within the pharmaceutical & personal care products application segment. Traditionally, antioxidants are regarded as one of the most crucial cosmeceuticals that have proven their capabilities to restrict cellular damage. In addition, antioxidants continue to gain popularity as an essential compound with a proven track record of reducing aging of the skin and providing protection against toxic free radicals.



While antioxidants provide significant benefits to the skin, stakeholders operating in the current antioxidant market are expected to focus on research and development activities to address the challenges pertaining to the undesirable physicochemical properties of antioxidants, including excessive hydrophilicity, chemical instability, and lipophilicity, among others, which hinder penetration to deeper layers of the skin. In their pursuit to overcome this challenge and improving the efficacy of antioxidants, particularly in the cosmeceutical sector, stakeholders are leaning toward deploying delivery carriers. Investments are expected to flow to leverage delivery carriers to improve the overall efficacy of antioxidants. Some of the delivery carriers that are expected to find application in the antioxidant market during the forecast period, include lipidic systems, polymeric systems, vesicular systems, etc.



antioxidants market segmentation



Analysts' Viewpoint



The global antioxidant market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to a host of driving factors of which, the increasing demand from the food industry to extend the shelf life of meat will remain critical. Moreover, rise in adoption of antioxidants in the pharmaceutical and personal care products applications is another major factor that will influence the growth of the antioxidant market during the forecast period. Research and development activities will play a crucial role in improving the effectiveness of antioxidants in a range of applications. Stakeholders should focus on exploring the potential benefits of plant-based antioxidants to gain a competitive edge in the antioxidant market.



Antioxidants Market: Overview

Oxidation during compounding or processing can cause issues such as loss of strength, breakdown, or discoloration. Antioxidants enable to slow down the oxidation cycle by scavenging free radicals. Thus, they protect various products such as food & feed products, plastic & rubber products, and pharmaceutical drugs from degradation.

Antioxidants eliminate the oxidative degradation. They significantly inhibit the rate of auto-oxidation by interfering with the radical propagation reaction. Depending on combination and type of antioxidants used, additives, coatings, adhesives, and sealants can be protected for their entire lifespan.

Antioxidants can be classified as primary antioxidants and secondary antioxidants. Primary antioxidants include synthetic and natural antioxidants. These antioxidants possess low volatility. They require more drying time. Secondary antioxidants comprise thioesters and phosphites. These antioxidants act as decomposers of hydro peroxides. They provide protection from extreme temperatures.

Antioxidants play a key role in health nutrition, primarily in parenteral nutrition, wherever high nutritional grade products are required. Antioxidants are often used in dietary supplements in food & feed products.

Antioxidants Market: Highlights



In terms of value, the global antioxidants market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period to reach ~US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027

Asia Pacific was the prominent region of the global antioxidants market in 2018. The market in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% between 2019 and 2027.

North America is one of the major consumers of antioxidants across the globe, owing to the increase in adoption of antioxidant additives among plastic, rubber, and fuel & lubricant industries in the region. The U.S. is a key consumer of antioxidants in North America, led by the presence of key players in the country.

Increase in demand for antioxidants in pharmaceutical and industrial product manufacturing sectors is a prominent factor anticipated to drive the demand for antioxidants during the forecast period

Rise in Demand for Natural Antioxidants



Based on product, natural was the prominent segment accounting for a share of more than 25% of the global antioxidants market in 2018. The natural segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rise in demand for natural antioxidants in food & feed applications, owing to the increase in awareness about the wide range of biological effects of these natural products, is a major factor anticipated to drive the global antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Demand for Antioxidants to Increase in Rubber & Latex Additives Applications



In terms of application, rubber & latex additives was a highly lucrative segment of the global antioxidants market in 2018. This trend is estimated to continue throughout the forecast period. Significant usage of antioxidants in rubber & latex additive products across all the regions is a major factor projected to drive the demand for antioxidants during the forecast period.

The food & feed additives segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for antioxidants in production of meat-based food products. Rise in demand for antioxidants in order to maintain flavor, freshness, and color of food products, as well as animal feeds is further estimated to boost the global antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Regional Overview



In terms of volume, Asia Pacific constituted key share of the global antioxidants market in 2018. China, Japan, ASEAN, and India held large share of the antioxidants market in the region in 2018. This dominance is anticipated to continue in the next few years, owing to the rise in demand for antioxidants in food & feed as well as manufacturing sectors. China has become a top antioxidants producer and consumer country in the world, due to the growth in consumption of antioxidants in various end-use applications such as automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, and food in the country.

In terms of value, North America accounted for vital share of the global antioxidants market in 2018. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The U.S. constituted significant share of the antioxidants market in North America in 2018, due to high demand for antioxidants across the country. Increase in demand for antioxidants among manufacturers of additives, adhesives, and sealants in the U.S. is a major factor propelling the antioxidants market in the U.S.

Antioxidants Market: Competition Landscape



Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacities for antioxidants systems to meet the demand for antioxidants among end users

Key players operating in the global antioxidants market are

SONGWON Industrial Group,

BASF SE,

Solvay S.A.,

Clariant AG,

ADEKA Corporation,

Evonik Industries AG,

3V Sigma USA Inc.,

Rianlon Corporation,

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.,

SI Group, Inc.,

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.,

Dover Chemical Corporation,

Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.,

TAIWAN DYESTUFFS & PIGMENTS CORP.,

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd,

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd., and

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

The report comprises detailed company profiles of major players operating in the global antioxidants market. It also consists of market share analysis and product mapping of the top players operating in the global antioxidants market in 2018.