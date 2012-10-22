Natural Beauty, a Buffalo Permanent Cosmetics Salon Announces Social Media Campaign

Hamburg, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- The Buffalo permanent makeup and tattoo removal salon, Natural Beauty, offers clients a new way to learn more about their services—social media.



For the staff at Natural Beauty, a Buffalo permanent cosmetics salon, empowering women to look and feel their best is the mission. With high technology services, they have a wide array of offerings, from tattoo removal to permanent makeup procedures. To add on to the ways they impact their clients, they are launching a social media campaign, which will allow customers to find out about new specials, discounts, and services offerings.



For every new tattoo put on a person, there are two or three that people want to remove their tattoo. Natural Beauty specializes in a revolutionary method to Buffalo tattoo removal that is less invasive than surgical or dermabrasion methods other salons offer. Natural Beauty’s tattoo removal system is different as it using an ink extraction method and is less painful. Compared to other procedures, the tattoo removal at Natural Beauty is fairly quick and much more effective.



Beyond their Buffalo tattoo removal services, the salon also specializes in permanent makeup, also known as permanent cosmetics. From eyeliner to beauty marks, permanent cosmetics are a trend sweeping the nation. They allow for women to avoid the hassle of applying makeup daily, which will eventually smudge or run. The procedure is virtually painless and will save the client time and money in the long run.



Current clients or potential customers deserve to know up-to-date information about the salon’s services and specials. For this reason, they have begun the launch of a social media campaign to keep everyone informed on their latest updates and news. To learn more about permanent cosmetics or tattoo removal from Natural Beauty, or to stay updated on their new social media campaign, visit http://www.naturalbeauty65.com today.



Natural Beauty

236 Buffalo Street

Hamburg, NY 14075

http://www.naturalbeauty65.com

email@naturalbeauty65.com

716-713-3822