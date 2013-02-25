Natural Beauty of Buffalo, New York Announces Expert Toenail Fungus Removal Services

Hamburg, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Natural Beauty of Buffalo, New York, recently announced the addition of expert toenail fungus removal to their list of client services. The popular medical spa has been serving the Buffalo community since 2008 and clients have come to expect the latest beauty treatments provided by the top experts in the field. The owner of Natural Beauty was eager to add toenail fungus removal to the list of services they provide to their clients. Now clients who enter the spa can rest assured that their every beauty need can be taken care of.



Toenail fungus is a common disease of the nails and is often very difficult to treat. The condition is not painful but is unsightly and since the fungus is imbedded in the nail it hard to remove. Medications take months or years with serious side effects and topical creams often don’t penetrate to the actual fungus. The new laser treatment now offered by Natural Beauty of Buffalo is an innovative solution that is leaving Buffalo toenail fungus sufferers relieved and thrilled to be rid of their fungus.



The treatment now offered at Natural Beauty is the Laser/IPL Toenail Fungus treatment. The treatment works by shining a focused laser beam of light into an infected toenail. The laser penetrates the toenail and vaporizes the fungus. The laser is incredibly focused so that it only affects the cells responsible for the fungal infection. The treatment is virtually painless and the only sensation the patient feels is a slight warmth or snapping sensation. Patients can expect the treatment to take approximately 15 minutes and perhaps longer if more than one nail is infected. Once treatment in completed the nail will replace itself with healthy new growth in six to nine months and the treatment is incredibly safe.



With this new state-of-the-art laser procedure Natural Beauty has become the leader in Buffalo laser toenail fungus removal.