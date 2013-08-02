Natural Certified Gemstones from Bello Jewels

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd is a popular gemstone jewelry manufacturer and brand, which deals with the primary business of production and export of precious and semi precious gemstone jewelry online. Based in Gurgaon, the company was launched in 2003. The online store functions with an objective to offer quality jewelry pieces at competitive prices to client groups worldwide. The jewelry collections displayed in the store depict a true picture of antique and contemporary jewelry styles.



The company owner says, “Our beautiful jewelry collection is inspired by a legacy of rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship, which is brilliantly showcased in each piece”. An extra effort is taken by the company to take note of the various trends that prevail in the international jewelry market. Based on the current trends, the company crafts jewelry designs by focusing on every detailed aspect of jewelry making.



The company manufactures semi precious and precious gemstone jewelry, gemstone necklaces, 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, Ruby/Emerald/Sapphire & Precious Gemstones and 14K/18K/22K Gold & Diamond Gemstone Jewelry. Apart from this, the store also offers certified loose gemstones, loose diamonds, rashi stones, Rudraksha seeds and many other precious and semi precious stone categories. “We focus on intricate details, contemporary designs and scheduled deliveries”, adds the company spokesman.



Exclusive and unique jewelry designs are crafted for all types of customers keeping in mind the special needs and requirements of those customer groups. Special care is taken to produce jewelry with high quality. There are different quality control experts who undertake the job of monitoring the jewelry production right from the initial to the final stage when it becomes a finished product. The company offers daily deals for certain products and gives up to 75% off as part of the deal.



It is possible for customers to place an online order for specific jewelry products. The company provides a full 14 days money back guarantee for all products. The company offers free shipment to any location worldwide. It is possible to give payments through credit cards, Pay Pal and COD.



To obtain more details on products offered by Bello Jewels, For free free astrology online visit http://astrology.bellojewelsonline.com/.



About Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road, Gurgaon,

Haryana - 122 001 (India)

E-mail: info@bellojewelsonline.com

1-855-835-GEMS (4367)

http://www.bellojewelsonline.com