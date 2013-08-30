Natural Colors Market & Natural Flavors Market Worth $1.3 Billion & $5.0 Billion, Respectively by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The report “Global Natural Colors and Flavors Market by Types, Applications and Geography: Forecasts up to 2017” elucidates the segmentation of the natural colors and flavors market, with its analysis and forecasting of the global revenue. It analyzes the factors which drive and restraints the global market, by recognizing trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of type, application, and geography.



Browse 165 market data tables/figures spread through 395 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Natural Colors and Flavors Market by Types, Applications and Geography: Forecasts up to 2017”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/natural-colors-flavors-market-676.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Natural colors and flavors are widely gaining popularity due to consumer awareness towards healthy foods and the Government strictness in using natural colors and flavors in food production. Natural colors and flavors are more in demand, for its additional health benefits. Consumers and the Government are getting aware of artificial colors and flavors ill effects; this is one of the driving elements in natural colors and flavors market. High price and high dosage are the major restraints of natural colors and flavors. To reduce these constraints, manufacturers are coming up with newer technology, which will lift the demand for natural colors and flavors.



Multi-functionality of natural colors and flavors has added to its demand. Natural food is considered safe, manufacturers are carrying out accreditation to mark the food as natural and safe, and it is one of the winning imperatives for the industry. Merger and acquisition is another winning imperative, where companies are expanding themselves to overcome the lost opportunities. This is done to gain larger sales and expertise in various areas.



The global market for natural colors in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth around $732.1 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $1,320.5 million by 2017, growing at the CAGR of 10.4% from 2012 to 2017. North America is the largest market. The demand for natural colors is expected to rise in Europe due to an increase in regulations and health awareness and ill effects of the artificial colors. The global market for natural flavors in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth around $3,546.3 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $5,078.0 million by 2017, growing at the CAGR of 6.2% from 2012 to 2017. Europe is the largest market. The demand for natural flavors market is expected to rise in North America due to an increase in regulations banning artificial flavors.



Scope of the report



The natural colors and flavors market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of types, applications, and geography; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.



Browse related reports:

European Food Safety Testing Market By Contaminant, Technology, Food Type & Country - Trends & Forecast To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/european-food-safety-testing-market-1217.html



Sodium Reduction Market By Ingredients, Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sodium-reduction-ingredients-market-1216.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website www.marketsandmarkets.com



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets