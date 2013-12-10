Afterglow Cosmetics Introduces Organic Infused Eco Eye Shadows

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Afterglow Cosmetics, the provider of natural cosmetics range now introduces organic infused eco eye shadows. This product is made of 65% certified organic botanicals and includes anti-oxidant rich contents like Goji berry and Acai berry.



After introducing wide range of mineral cosmetics, the brand now adds a new product into their list of gluten-free makeup, says the owner of Afterglow Cosmetics. He adds, “I am happy to introduce our latest natural eye shadow range, which is named Organic Infused Eco Eye Shadow. Best thing about the product is safety for sensitive eyes. It is a complete gluten-free makeup without nanos, parabens, oxychloride, , bismuth or synthetic dyes.”



According to a beauty expert associated with Afterglow, the product is suitable for long time wearing. It can illuminate any eyeshade without settling or creasing. The product is now available in various shades.



The beauty expert adds, “Like any other product of Afterglow Cosmetics, you will get high quality result when you put on our Organic Infused Eco Eye Shadow. It is infused with antioxidant contents, which assures easy wearing for women with sensitive eyes.”



The shades can work with every skin tone and highlight the eyes subtly. Moreover, it provides skin care benefits because of 65% USDA certified organic botanicals that is used to make this product. These ingredients keep the skin moisturized and protect cells from any radical damage.



“I love the collection of Afterglow Cosmetics and used their mineral eye shadow and other products. I got to know about their latest natural eye shadow and will like to place order for a few soon,” says Sharon Jones, Texas.



All the shades bring long lasting effect that allows the users to look gorgeous for long hours by just putting it once. The superior formula of the product serves every need of making the wearer look attractive and protecting the eyes and surrounding skin.



About Afterglow Cosmetics

Afterglow Cosmetics (http://www.afterglowcosmetics.com) brings high fashion and natural cosmetics with the natural blend of organic mineral ingredients. They focus on offering most natural cosmetics that are free from fillers and synthetic dyes. To learn more about their latest mineral eye shadow, visit http://www.afterglowcosmetics.com/pressed-eye-shadow/.