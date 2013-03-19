Natural Cure Remedy Presents Hypothyroidism Remedies Designed to Regulate Hormones

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Natural remedies continues to increase in popularity. In fact, this discipline is so widespread now, the National Institute of Health created a National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine in 1991 although it was known as the Office of Alternative Medicine until 1998. This United States government agency investigates alternative and complementary practices in the context of training researchers interested in this field, in disseminating authoritative information to professionals and the public and in the context of rigorous science. "Anyone interested in natural hypothyroidism treatment need look no further than Natural Cure Remedy," Dan Thomas, media contact for the site declares.



Hypothyroidism presents in a number of ways. Patients may experience memory problems, fatigue or anxiety, Some suffer from fluid retention, reduced libido or constipation. "As there are natural hypothyroidism remedies available, patients need to consider this type of treatment before opting for conventional methods. One or more may be of great assistance in treating the symptoms and restoring hormone levels to normal," Mr. Thomas continues.



Dietary changes often resolve thyroid issues. Those suffering from hypothyroidism need to decrease their intake of goitrogenic foods unless they are cooked. Goitrogens are naturally occurring substances which inhibit the thyroid and can be found in rutabaga, radishes, cauliflower, kale and more. "If one has a desire to eat these foods, he or she needs to ensure the food is cooked as it is believed the goitrogens are largely inactivated during the cooking process," Mr. Thomas explains. "Simple changes such as this often lead to major improvements in thyroid function."



Many patients suffering from hypothyroidism discover they are selenium deficient. Selenium is needed to convert T4 thyroid hormones into their active T3 form. Supplementing the diet with selenium often increases thyroid hormone activity. Bladderwrack is another supplement which may help to stimulate the thyroid gland while tyrosine increases production of thyroid hormones.



"Consider making use of a hypothyroid natural treatment before resorting to conventional medications or surgery. Many find relief with natural hypothyroidism remedies. Be aware that certain herbs can lead to an increase in symptoms so it is best to discuss all options with a medical professional. He or she may recommend you try a hypothyroidism natural treatment before proceeding with conventional treatments," Dan Thomas states.



