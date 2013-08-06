Natural Cures for Yeast Infection Website Launches Campaign to Educate Public

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- According to yeast infection statistics, approximately 75 percent of women over 18 have experienced at least one yeast infection, with approximately 50 percent of adult women having experienced multiple infections. Approximately 12 to 15 percent of men develop symptoms of yeast infections after having sexual relationships with their infected partners. With these numbers in mind, the creators of the online educational website Natural Cures for Yeast Infection have launched a campaign to inform the public of the alternative medications, treatments and cures available for the condition.



According to the site, "Yeast infections happens because the bacteria Candida is multiplying in numbers and starting to cause chaos. It’s pretty normal to have this kind of bacteria because our body is full of bacteria. However, if the number is limited and we manage to keep it under control, then everything will be just fine. The problem will come up when they’re multiplying and causing problems."



The site goes on to explain most consumers turn to pharmaceuticals as a treatment for yeast infection s. "Most people like to turn to medical treatments or medical drugs to make the problem go away. But do you know that you may make the problem worse by applying those medicines on to the affected area? If you want to make your problem get better, you need to know how the bacteria work and develop, before you start looking for the solutions. Finding the solution without knowing the real cause will make your problem become more difficult to solve. Additionally, it's amazing how many home remedies for yeast infection s you can find to improve your symptoms."



While the advisory site does not rule out having to use ultimately use pharmaceuticals to treat yeast infections, the website does endorse the use of a natural cure for yeast infection s, saying, "Natural cures cover a wide array of treatments, but what people should remember is that lifestyle changes are important, too. The emphasis of holistic and natural cures is to make changes in your lifestyle that will promote a healthy body with the right balance of healthy bacteria."



