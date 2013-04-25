Natural Deodorant for Pits Sake Gaining National Attention

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- For Pits Sake natural deodorant (http://www.forpitssakedeodorant.com/) was recently featured on The Doctors television program, picked up by Urban Outfitters and several dermatology offices. GB Proudfoots, the company who makes For Pits Sake, is pleased by the growth of their latest natural body care product. A seriously tough deodorant with a tongue-in-cheek name.



Carrying a full line of soaps, hair care products and the like, GB Proudfoots began making deodorants with each scent containing natural essential oils like lavender and citrus. A blend of natural antibacterial and odor absorbing ingredients. For Pits Sake uses a soothing Virgin Coconut Oil and Shea Butter base that is blended with aluminum-free baking soda and the natural bacteria-blocking mineral, Zinc Oxide. This formula delivers results better than other natural deodorants. “Many deodorants and antiperspirants have lots of chemicals and ingredients that studies have shown to be very unhealthy. Our product line is made from all natural ingredients guaranteed, “says Mistie Dawn of GB Proudfoots. Yet For Pits Sake prevents and absorbs odor all while soothing skin and killing bacteria. Available in Lavender, Lime and Clove, Citrus, or Unscented all popular with women, men and teens alike.



All of GB Proudfoots products has all--­-natural ingredients and are safe for teenagers (no hormone disrupting ingredients), babies, and those with sensitive skin. GP Proudfoots skincare products are also free from animal testing and preservatives. For those who live a gluten--­-free lifestyle can rest assured knowing these deodorants are gluten--­-free as well. “We have worked very hard to keep our products safe for our families and yours, says Mistie.



Stay tuned for more from For Pits Sake, according to Mistie Dawn, GB Proudfoots will soon launch a video contest to see which customer or social media fan can create the funniest video short featuring their deodorants. “With a name like For Pits Sake we expect some pretty funny videos,” says Mistie.



For additional information, a full product line or to read the back-story, visit www.gbproudfoots.com.



For media inquires and/or to arrange an interview, please contact Mistie Dawn at 480.319.6316.



About GB Proudfoots Natural Body Care

G.B. Proudfoot’s Natural Body Care Products was developed with children and loved-ones in mind. Inspired by a family tradition of natural and homeopathic solutions to everyday ailments, the family-run company set out on a mission to deliver safe and chemical-free body care products to the masses. Today, G.B. Proudfoot’s is responsible for 100% natural and toxin-free deodorants, soaps, lip balms, moisturizing salves, body sprays, hair products and more. Their nourishing and effective products not only work better than other natural brands, but they also outperform synthetic brands, proving pure and honest ingredients mixed with a little know-how can go a very long way.



