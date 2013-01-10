Natural Dog Joint Supplement Winston's Joint System Has Helped 20,000 Dogs Worldwide Since 1990

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- According to statistics, joint conditions like hip dysplasia, arthritis and osteochondritis are some of the most common health issues to affect dogs. While some breeds are more prone to developing these problems, other factors—like old age and injuries—can also contribute.



As any dog owner knows quite well, watching a beloved pooch limp and have a hard time getting around due to these painful conditions can be heartbreaking. While veterinarians often prescribe pain medications to help alleviate the dog’s discomfort, these drugs can be very costly and often involve some pretty negative side effects.



A natural dog joint supplement has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help dogs who are suffering from a debilitating joint condition like dog arthritis or dog hip dysplasia.



Winston’s Joint System is an all-natural product that is comprised from whole food supplements. Since 1990, the dog joint supplements have helped an amazing 20,000 dogs from all over the world to walk and run again.



Developed by a naturopathic doctor to treat his own dog, Winston’s Joint System does not contain any medications, and—unlike some drugs— is not harmful to dogs. Named after the doctor’s own dog, the product alleviated Winston’s painful hip dysplasia so quickly and efficiently, after just one month he was walking much better and no longer crying out in pain.



According to an article on WinstonsDogJointSupplements.com, a website that offers in-depth information on Winston’s Joint System, the product works in three key ways.



First, it helps strengthen the dog’s ligaments while promoting bone and cartilage repair through ETArol, a natural substance that supports joint health and function, and has been shown to be a proven treatment for many degenerative and inflammatory conditions.



“It’s included in Winston’s Joint System to provide the building blocks your dog needs to repair joint cartilage and reverse connective tissue deterioration,” the article explained.



Second, Winston’s Joint System can increase the lubrication in the joints. Synovial fluid works by lubricating the bones and other components of a dog’s joints.



Finally, the supplement can reduce inflammation, pain and swelling, thanks to the addition of a naturally-occurring enzyme found in pineapple called bromelaine.



“Unlike NSAIDs or steroid shots, this natural compound acts quickly without the risk of potentially harmful side effects.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Winston’s Joint System may visit the website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the product and read customer testimonials. Those who wish to order the supplements can click on a link that will bring them to another site, where they may purchase the product.



About Winston’s Joint System

Winston’s Joint System is a natural dog joint supplement available at Dogshealth.com. Winston’s Joint System helps dog with severe hip dysplasia, arthritis, osteochondritis (OCD) or with any other joint issues. Since 1990, Winston’s Joint System has saved over 20,000 dogs from all over the world. For more information, please visit http://winstonsdogjointsupplements.com