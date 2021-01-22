Natural Dyes Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Abbey Color, Aura Herbal Textiles, Maiwa Handprints

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Global Natural Dyes Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Natural Dyes Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbey Color Inc. (United States), A. M. A. Herbal Laboratories Private Limited (India), Aura Herbal Textiles (India), Maiwa Handprints Ltd. (Canada), Pylam Products Co Inc. (United States), Sun Food Tech (India), GNT (Netherlands), Stony Creek Colors (United States), Couleurs de Plantes (France) and Aurora Silk (United States).



Natural dyes are dyes derived from plant or animal material without any chemical process. They are obtained from sources like leaves, flowers, insects, bark roots, among others. However, they are not readily available, it involves an extraction process. In the present scenario, natural dyes offered more advantages over synthetic dyes. Natural dyes offer numerous advantages such as biodegradable, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, among others. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into animal-based, mineral-based, and plant-based. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into food & beverage, textile & leather, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. According to AMA, the Global Natural Dyes market is expected to see growth rate of 11.1%



The segments and sub-section of Natural Dyes market are shown below:

Type (Animal-Based, Mineral-Based, Plant-Based), End Users (Food & Beverage, Textile & Leather, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others)



Growth Drivers

- Growing Number of Environment-conscious Consumers

- Improving Standards of Living and Increasing Urbanization

- Growing End-user Industries



Market Trends

- Innovations in Dyeing Technology



Roadblocks

- High Competition from Synthetic Dyes

- Lack of Wastewater Treatment Practices

- High Cost yet Low Color Effectiveness



Opportunities

- Increased Awareness about Natural Dyes through Internet



If opting for the Global version of Natural Dyes Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Natural Dyes market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Natural Dyes market, Type (Animal-Based, Mineral-Based, Plant-Based), End Users (Food & Beverage, Textile & Leather, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others)

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Natural Dyes Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): 500 USD ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Natural Dyes Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Natural Dyes Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



