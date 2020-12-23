New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The natural fiber composites market is set to attain a valuation of USD 14.60 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. With the rising global concern because of the recyclability and biodegradability composites carbon and glass, natural fiber composites turned out to be a perfect replacement. The applications of natural fiber composites are widespread in several industries including automotive, sporting goods, electronics, and construction.



Get a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3171



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the natural fiber composites market is the growing environmental concern over the production and utilization of non-biodegradable synthetic fibers. Numerous laws and regulations by the government regarding the non-biodegradable composites have positively affected the market. The product is extensively used in the automotive industry because of strength, low density, cost-effectiveness, high durability, and lightweight properties. The natural fibers are used to reinforce both thermosetting and thermoplastic matrices.



The leading companies operating across the global Natural Fiber Composites market are listed below:



FlexForm Technologies LLC, Procotex Corp SA, Tecnaro GmbH, Kafus Bio-Composites Inc., FiberGran GmbH& Corp. KG, UPM Biocomposites, Tagleef Industries, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg, Trex Company, Inc, and Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Natural Fiber Composites market on the basis of type, manufacturing process, application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Wood

Non-wood



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Pultrusion

Others



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/natural-fiber-composites-market



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Construction

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Regional Analysis



According to reports, the North America region is expected to witness a significant growth in the natural fiber composites market over the forecast period. Extensive research activities is being done by car manufacturers in Europe to develop natural polymer matrix for parcel shelves, boot liners, and front and rare door lines. Germany is one of the largest automobiles producers and a major importer in Europe.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3171



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Natural Fiber Composites Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Natural Fiber Composites Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Natural Fiber Composites Market By Manufacturing Process Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Natural Fiber Composites Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued…



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit www.reportsanddata.com.