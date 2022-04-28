Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Growth Driving Factors and Future Trends 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- The natural food colors & flavors ingredient market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.4%. The growing demand for clean label products among the consumers is expected to drive the market. The European segment is poised to dominate the market due to its high population demanding natural ingredient infused food, whereas the South America region is projected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the larger demand of clean label and plant based food, among its millennial population.



The food application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on application, the natural food colors & flavors market is dominated by the food segment. The consumer trends such as easy-to-use, health & wellness, and clean label trends influence the overall market. The easy-to-use trend is due to the rapid urbanization in emergent markets. Consumers demand healthier ingredients in their food products. The growing side effects of synthetic colors and flavors compel the consumers in emerging and developed economies to focus on an improved consumption.



The European region dominates the natural food colors & flavors market with the largest share in 2019, whereas South America is expected to witness the highest growth rate.



In Europe, the Germany dominated the natural food colors & flavors market due to the high production and demand of clean label food & beverages. The worldwide natural food ingredients market is primarily driven by the rising demand for safe and plant-based products. The natural food colors & flavors industry functions with legislators and regulators to deliver qualitative products to its end users. In the major markets.



The increase in the developed economy and per capita income has enabled the consumers to invest in more health and health related services, in South American region. This is one of the major drivers for natural food colors & flavors in the region. Apart from that, the millennial consumers are more health conscious and open to experiment with various ingredients, this is also thriving the market in the region.



South America is projected to account for the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



Due to the high population in the region and the high purchasing capacity, consumers are looking for various comfort and functional food. The shift in the consumption habits of the population due to an increase in the awareness regarding healthy food and beverages is also increasing the demand for natural food colors & flavors ingredients. This has created the demand for natural food , natural colors & flavors,. The millennial population is increasing the demand for clean label food & beverages, which is again a driving factor for the natural food colors & flavors market.



Key Market Players:



DuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group, Plc (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (Israel), Mane (France), Sensient (US), T. Hasegawa (Japan), Firmenich (Switzerland), Robertet (France), Symrise (Germany), Synergy Flavors (US), Amar Bio-Organics India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Taiyo International (Japan), The Foodie Flavors Ltd (UK), Besmoke Ltd (UK), Aromata Group (Italy), Gulf Flavors and Food Ingredients FZCO (UAE), Seluz Fragrances & Flavors Company (Turkey), and Takasago (Japan).



