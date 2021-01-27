New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The Natural Food Colors Market is projected to reach USD 2.76 billion in 2027. The product demand in the coming years is expected to fuel increased concern about the health risks associated with synthetic and natural similar colors.



Due to the increasing product penetration in major application industries like beverages and bakery and confectionaries, the market is expected to expand. Therefore, the industry is expected to benefit from the strict rules for synthetic colors which lead to increased replacement.



A major deterrent for market growth is expected to be a high reliance on raw materials like fruits, vegetables and spices and substantial price volatility of the aforementioned goods. Nonetheless, increased investment in research and development is expected to drive demand over the forecast period for improved production output.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Natural Food Colors market and profiled in the report are:



Koninklijke DSM N.V., CHR Hansen Holding A/S, Döhler Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Inc., Kalsec Inc., Naturex S.A., Aromata Group S.r.l, and FMC Corporation, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Carotenoids

Curcumin

Anthocyanin

Carmine

Copper Chlorophyllin

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Products

Meat Products

Oil & Fat

Fruits & vegetables

Food

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Natural Food Colors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Natural Food Colors market and its competitive landscape.



