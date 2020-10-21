Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- AMA Latest publication of the Natural Fragrance Comprehensive Study by Type (Natural Extract, Aroma Chemical, Essential Oils, Others), Application (Fine Fragrances, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Toiletries & Detergents, Others), Fragrance Extraction Sources (Flower Based, Fruit Based, Spice, Wood, Musk, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline {Brand Stores & Super/ Hyper Market}) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024" examines the market for Natural Fragrance and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Natural Fragrance, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Natural fragrances are defined as the complex fragrance compounds which are made up of natural aromatics. It is widely used for external applications namely home care, body care, spray perfumes, among others. In the last few years, there is a significant demand for natural fragrance due to the rising demand for personal care & cosmetics products. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, the total United States exports in personal care and cosmetics subsector was more than USD 10.4 billion in 2015. Hence, rising demand for personal care & cosmetics products, changing lifestyle among teenager and rising disposal income among middle-class families are projected to drive the global natural fragrance market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

- Rising Demand of Both Personal Care and Cosmetic Products across the World

- Increasing Awareness of the Consumer Regarding the Benefits of Using Natural Products



Market Trend

- Growing Trend of Clean Labeling of Products and Rising Concern about Hygiene



Restraints

- High Production & Research and Development Costs and Compliance with Quality & Regulatory Standards

- Growing Concerns among Consumers Regarding Possible Health Issues Due To Some Ingredients



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand due to Increase in Disposable Income in Emerging Countries Such as China, India, Philippines, among Others



Challenges

- Issue related to High Switching Cost from Synthetic to Natural Sources



List of players profiled in this report: Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), International Flavors and Fragrance (United States), Sensient Flavors and Fragrances (United States), Takasago International (Japan), T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd (Japan), Bioaroma (France), Robertet SA. (France) and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel)



The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.



Type (Natural Extract, Aroma Chemical, Essential Oils, Others), Application (Fine Fragrances, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Toiletries & Detergents, Others), Fragrance Extraction Sources (Flower Based, Fruit Based, Spice, Wood, Musk, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline {Brand Stores & Super/ Hyper Market})



