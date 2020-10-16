Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



Natural gas distribution companies are using acoustic leak detection technology to monitor gas pipelines. This technology uses the principle of sound for pipelines of diameter 4 meters or larger. It consists of an acoustic sensor, tri-axial accelerometer and magnetometer, GPS system and detects irregularities associated with leaks in a pressurized pipeline. This helps in preventing gas pipeline failures and thus improves gas distribution. Major companies offering acoustic leak detectors include Det-tronics, Atmos, Emerson, MSA and Sewerin.



The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers.



The global natural gas distribution market is expected to decline from $571.8 billion in 2019 to $555 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $615.1 billion in 2023.



Centria; Osaka Gas; Tokyo Gas; GAIL India; Gas Natural Fenosa



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global natural gas distribution market, accounting for 27% of the market in 2019. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global natural gas distribution market. South America was the smallest region in the global natural gas distribution market.



September 10, 2020: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is preparing to initiate the 11th round of city gas distribution bidding after which up to 100 additional districts will get the clean fuel. Dharmendra Pradhan added that more than 400 districts of the country are being covered by the city gas distribution network so far, accordion to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. He mentioned that in the last 6 years, the number of CNG stations has gone up from 947 to over 2300.



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Natural Gas Distribution market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Natural Gas Distribution in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Natural Gas Distribution market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Natural Gas Distribution market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



