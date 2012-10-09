Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Demand for power generation has grown immensely with tremendous growth in the world population and the consequent need to fulfill the ever-increasing demands. Fossil fuels are proving insufficient in meeting the increasing demand for energy and hence there is a need to look out for substitute energy resources. Natural gas is the best alternative that can be used for generation of electricity. The natural gas-fired electricity generation market is growing rapidly as it offers a number of advantages over other fossil fuels. Use of gas-fired power generation technology is enhancing the reliability of power supply and serving as an important step towards achieving a sustainable global energy future.



Read More: Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market



The growing use of natural gas for power generation is a feasible option that is easing the environmental pressure by replacing coal. Falling gas prices due to the discovery of a large amount of unconventional gas resources are helping the gas market to regain competitiveness as a cleaner and efficient resource for power generation.



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



- Gas-fired steam turbine plants

- Gas reciprocating engines

- Gas turbines

- Combined cycle

- Gas turbine cogeneration



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and important geographies. The regions covered under this report are:



- Europe

- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



The report includes a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for the near future. It also provides an analysis of the recent technological advancements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. This research report includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Key Players



Some of the key players in this market are Danfoss Heat Pumps, DeLonghi-Climaveneta, Earth Energy Limited, Geothermal International Ltd (GI), Global Energy Systems and Technology, ICS Heat Pump Technology, Ideal Boilers, Keston Boilers, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE, TEV Limited, Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited, Viessmann, and others.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/natural-gas-fired-electricity-generation-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report helps in making informed business decisions based on the in-depth analysis of market trends and major industry segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the major industry segments

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides a complete outlook of the market and its future

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to help stay ahead of competitors

- It provides a forward-looking perspective on the major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps in understanding the competitive environment and key product segments

- It provides information about innovative products development and helps to stay updated with technological changes in the market



For More Info Visit us On Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com