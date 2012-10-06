Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline Transportation in the US - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- In the pipeline: Demand for natural gas liquids transportation will grow as supply increases
Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline Transportation in the US
With a flood of natural gas supply stemming from discoveries in Appalachian Basin and Texas driving down prices, the industry's customers, petrochemical and manufacturing companies, demanded natural gas liquids to pad dwindling profit margins during the recession, increasing industry revenue over the past five years. Demand is expected to rise further in the next five-year period as natural gas extraction picks up and demand for CO2 increases, spurring the need for transportation of natural gas liquids.
Firms in this industry own and operate pipelines that transport products other than crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products. Key products transported are natural gas liquids and carbon dioxide. Industry players gain revenue from charging customers fees to transport natural gas liquids and carbon dioxide across long distances.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
