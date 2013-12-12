Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Natural Gas-Processing Outlook 2013-2017 - Most Capacity Growth Will Come from the EMEA market report to its offering

Natural Gas-Processing Outlook 2013-2017 - Most Capacity Growth Will Come from the EMEA



Summary



"Natural Gas-Processing Outlook 2013-2017 - Most Capacity Growth Will Come from the EMEA" is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialist, covering information and analysis of the global natural-gas-processing industry. The industry is witnessing rapid growth in certain areas across regions worldwide, mostly driven by local and regional factors. In North America, for example, rapid development of liquids-rich shale plays is driving the construction of new natural-gas-processing plants and fractionation units, along with the development of new pipelines. In the Middle East, major natural-gas-rich countries such as Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar plan to build new natural gas-processing plants to increase their gas production. In Europe, Russia is continuing to build new gas-processing capacity to bring new gas fields online. In Asia-Pacific, Turkmenistan plans to build new gas-processing plants to translate its rapid gas reserve growth into gas production, as has gradually improved access to new markets for its gas exports.



Scope



The report provides analysis of the global gas processing industry, comprising the following -

- Overview of the global gas processing industry

- Analysis of the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific regions by key countries and by plant type

- Drivers and issues for the gas-processing industry globally

- Comparison of key operators in the world by active gas-processing capacity and by ownership in terms of number of active gas-processing plants

- Comparison of key gas-processing plants by volume processed



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capabilities by allowing you to -

- Obtain the most up-to-date information and analysis available on the gas processing industry globally

- Identify opportunities in the global gas processing market

- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of the most recent capacity data

- Assess your competitors gas processing plants and their capacity



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147321/natural-gas-processing-outlook-2013-2017-most-capacity-growth-will-come-from-the-emea.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

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United States

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