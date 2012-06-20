Natural Gas Production and Distribution in China - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy market report from IBISWorld: "Natural Gas Production and Distribution in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- The Natural Gas Production and Distribution industry comprises businesses that transmit, distribute, and sell self-produced or purchased fuel gas. The production activities of this industry include coal gasification, petroleum cracking, gas extraction, and natural gas refinement. Natural gas mining, bottled petroleum gas retailing, and pipeline fuel gas transmission are not included in this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shanghai Gas (Group) Co., Ltd., Wushenqi Natural Gas Co., Ltd., Chaozhou Huafeng (Group) Incorporation Ltd., Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company Ltd., Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited
