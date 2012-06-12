Natural Gumption Announces Tooth & Gums Tonic; an All-Natural Oral Rinse

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Tooth & Gums Tonic, by the Dental Herb Company, is a superior oral rinse. Like all good commercial mouthwash, it is designed to provide a clean mouth, kill bacteria and freshen breath. However, Tooth & Gums Tonic works harder and longer, and is made from all natural ingredients.



This Tonic is an effective and natural solution, which helps maintain healthy teeth and gums, and prevent halitosis. It addresses more than just surface bacteria; it is specially formulated to penetrate the outer layer of oral tissues, thereby lasting for much longer than any standard mouthwash, creating a fresher and cleaner mouth for longer. Tooth & Gums Tonic also has many healing properties, which aids periodontal health, or other minor infections of the mouth.



Tooth & Gums Tonic is ideally placed. Today, oral hygiene is considered ever more important, and people are more inclined to look for an organic solution. This product provides both, while aiding oral health and combating bad breath. It contains eucalyptus, lavender and cinnamon bark. These are natural ingredients that have been used for many centuries.



When gently shaken, the all-natural plant Saponin compound in Tooth & Gums Tonic produces a natural cloudy cleansing foam, to penetrate deep into the areas of the mouth which are hardest to reach. In addition to rinsing, the tonic can also be applied between the teeth, using an interdental brush. It may also be applied under the gums, using a syringe with an irrigating tip.



Tooth & Gums Tonic is made by Dr Bernard Schechter’s Dental Herb Company, who specialise in natural oral hygiene products. As usual with their range, this tonic contains ecologically wildcrafted herbs and pure, superior quality essential oils - and not their derivatives. Tooth & Gums Tonic contains none of the inferior quality oils used in many traditional mouthwash brands, and contains no chemical preservatives, artificial sweeteners or alcohol.



Individuals who have switched to Tooth & Gums Tonic say they have found it has left their whole mouth feeling clean, including the hard to reach area at the back of the tongue. Feedback also shows that the mouth is left incredibly refreshed.



Tooth & Gums Tonic is priced at around $30 per Fl. Oz. Bottle. For more information, or to order Tooth & Gums Tonic, visit http://www.naturalgumption.com.



About Natural Gumption

Formed by a Dental Hygienist in San Juan Capistrano, California, Natural Gumption is dedicated to oral hygiene. The company helps people to take great care of their teeth and gums at home, between visits to the dentist. Its website offers a wealth of information on oral hygiene, and access to the best oral health products available, enabling its clients to achieve a healthy mouth, which in turn leads to a healthier life. The dental professionals at Natural Gumption welcome any questions or comments.