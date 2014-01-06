Natural Healing College Announced Two Brand New Programs: Aromatherapy and Family Herbalist

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- It is to be noted that Natural Healing College is 100% an online school that is dedicated to educating students about health to prepare them as Board Certified Health Practitioners and Herbal Ayurvedic Practitioners, in addition to Certified Nutritional Consultants (Nutrition Experts).



Natural Healing College spokesperson was very excited to announce the introduction of the following two new programs:



- Foundations of Aromatherapy Certificate program is a 6 credit hours short program.

- Family Herbalist Certificate Program is a 10 credit hour short program.

School Management of Natural Healing College was feeling very honored to provided information about the Holistic Natural Healing and Nutritional Diploma programs which have shown an increase in new enrollments in 2013. Please note that in addition to these newly added programs, the Healing College already offers four Board Certified Diploma programs which can be found at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TyDB56O9jU



Natural Healing College already offers following four Board Certified Diploma Programs:

Holistic Health Practitioners Diploma Program

Nutritional Consultant Diploma Program Master Herbalist Practitioners Diploma Program



About Natural Healing College

This is your chance to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider! Our online classes are designed to meet your needs and provide flexibility to fit your time schedule, lifestyle and budget. That's right! This is your chance to leap into the Holistic Health world by offering Holistic and Alternative Wellness consultations while emphasizing the need to look at the whole person, including analysis of physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional, social, and lifestyle.



Affordable tuition will draw you in!

Online lectures, lessons, and instant exam results keeps you in the loop!

Quality in-depth education will allow you to gain the necessary skills to be successful!

Online student/teacher interaction will keep you focused!

Post graduate and internship support to help you to achieve your career goals!

To learn more about our exciting and challenging holistic health online programs, click the link,

http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/.



Press release by Name: Anne Thomas

Company's name: Natural Healing College

About us - info of company

Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers quality vocational education in the field of Holistic Health Science.



At NHC we have modeled our programs to give individual one-on-one attention to every student in a "real-time" dynamic virtual environment in the convenience and comfort of your own home. Students can monitor their academic performance in real-time. By eliminating the need to mail in papers, tests and quizzes, you no longer have to wait weeks to find out results. Exams and Lessons are instantly graded and essays that you write receive personal online teacher comments twice a week! NHC welcomes you to join our network of proactive learners, who are from a vast range of socio economic backgrounds in a collaborative online environment. All classes are offered online and all the class work is conveniently completed online where ever you have a computer and high speed Internet access.



Email address ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com

Company Location (address): 446 E Vine Street, Stockton, CA 95202, USA

Telephone: (209) 390-8076

Website: http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/