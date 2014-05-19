Natural Healing College Announces the Launch of Holistic Home and Family Certificate Program

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Natural Healing College, an established leader in Holistic Heath Job Training Education, today announced the debut of the Holistic Home and Family Certificate Program, a short 3 classes program.
According to Natural Healing College Spokesperson Anne Thomas, the Holistic Home and Family Certificate Program will be available to all applicants on May 19, 2014 and will be available Online at http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/certificate/holistichomeandfamily.php
"We are very excited to offer a short 3 classes Holistic Home and Family Certificate Program to holistic health our students," said Thomas. "These 3 classes are designed to practical, easy to understand and implement holistic remedies for both self and family treatment, and a plethora of holistic living techniques to guide you to live in greater wellness.
Readers can learn more about the college programs through following web pages
Holistic Health Practitioners Diploma Program
Want to be a Nutritional Consultant? Nutritional Consultant Diploma Program
Do you know what a Master Herbalist does? (Master Herbalist Practitioners Diploma Program)
How about becoming an Ayurvedic Health Practitioner? (Ayurvedic Health Diploma Program)
Readers can see all Certificate Programs online at Short Certificate Programs"
About Natural Healing College
Founded in 2010, Natural Healing College has helped many consumers with Job Training Education . The company's mission statement is "Our mission is to advance knowledge and educate to the community about the importance of healthy living to improve the quality of life using Holistic health concepts aimed at balancing body, mind and spirit." Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers quality vocational education in the field of Holistic Health Science. Online classes are designed to meet your needs and provide flexibility to fit students time schedule, lifestyle and budget. College offers programs in Holistic Health and Alternative Wellness consultations while emphasizing the need to look at the whole person, including analysis of physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional, social, and lifestyle.
To learn more about Natural Healing College, you should call (209) 390-8076 or visit them online at http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com
Email address ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com
Company Location (address): 446 E Vine Street, Stockton, CA 95202, USA
Telephone: (209) 390-8076
Website: http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/