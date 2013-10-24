Natural Healing College Celebrates the Success of Newly Introduced Tuition Payment Plan at naturalhealingcollege.com

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- School Management of Natural Healing College Announced that the majority of new students are taking advantage of newly introduced Zero Interest Tuition Payment Plan. Lots of new students are enjoying the flexibility and affordability of the payment plan, in addition to the savings they are able to make at discounted tuition rates.



Due to the popularity of the plan, it has also been introduced to the existing students and they are welcoming this move by taking advantage of this zero interest six months payment plan. The payment plan is available to the applicants all the board certified holistic diploma programs, namely, Holistic Health, Nutrition and Herbal Diploma Programs. To take advantage of zero interest as well as discounted tuition rates, the student have to make a down payment of one third of the total cost and then the balance is payable in six monthly payments.



Stockton, California, October 21, 2013 Natural Healing College, an Online Holistic Health, Nutritional and Herbal Healing College, reminded that the college introduced this payment plan option for any of the four Board Certified Holistic Diploma Programs the college offers. The college officials also restated that this option was added as a result of public demand, as there is a large percentage of students who prefer to make regular monthly payments to keep their finances in check.



The college spokesperson expounded on payments outlining that there are two other payment options already available to the students, in addition to this newly introduced plan.



Natural Healing College is the only small, privately owned natural and holistic college that is willing to collect payment for one class at a time. This is not a novel approach- it is very much the way that accredited schools accept payments but in the holistic health area most schools are only set up for either payment in full or financing.



Natural Healing College understands there is a risk factor when selecting any school. By offering its Pay-As-You-Go payment options, allowing students to pay for each class as they progress the issue of a large financial risk is resolved. This helps new students gain confidence in the college and the education it offers. In spite of our nation’s continued difficult economical conditions, a higher number of new students have enrolled at Natural Healing College this year than in any previous years.



Natural Healing College Online welcomes students from all walks of life. (Natural Healing College) NHC does not discriminate against age, your social status, your income or the environment you live. This is your chance to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider! Here is a list of industry related keyword searches leading to this page: Holistic Health Degree, Holistic Health Practitioners' Degree or Diploma, Nutritional Consultant Program Degree or Diploma, Master Herbalist Program Degree or Diploma, Ayurvedic Ayurveda Health Practitioner Program Degree or Diploma, Holistic Wellness Program, Holistic Nutritional Wellness Program, Alternative Health Practitioners Programs.



Natural Healing College (NHC), the web based institution, uses advanced learning online technology so you can study from anywhere, anytime. There's no set schedule for the classes which allows you to study at your own pace, as quickly or as slowly as you wish.



Changing Lives One-Class-At-A-Time!

This is your opportunity to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider! Here is a list of industry related keyword searches leading to this page: Practitioners' Degree or Diploma, Holistic Health Degree, Ayurvedic Ayurveda Health Practitioner Program Degree or Diploma, Nutritional Consultant Program Degree or Diploma, Holistic Practitioners' Degree or Diploma, Master Herbalist Program Degree or Diploma, Holistic Wellness Program, Holistic Nutritional Wellness Program, Alternative Health Practitioners Programs.



Natural Healing College offers quality, affordable education to adult learners at the convenience of their own home, schedule and place of their own choice.



Please note that the college offers four Board Certified Diploma programs and all the education is offered online at

http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/programs/



About Natural Healing College

Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers quality vocational education in the fields of Holistic Health Science. NHC (Natural Healing College) sets a new standard of excellence in education for the holistic world community. Every class has a 'rate this class' survey. On a scale of 1-5 our teachers have an average rating of 4.6, tech support 4.8, and course satisfaction 4.7 We recently added a monthly student essay contest to our internal social forum and the monthly essay winners will be publicly posted here-Natural Healing College Reviews and Blog/



Press release by- Name: Anne Thomas

Company's name: Natural Healing College

Email address ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com

446 E Vine Street

Stockton, CA 95202

Telephone: (209) 390-8076

Website: http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/