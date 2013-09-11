Natural Healing College Is Announcing the Immediate Availability of a Zero Interest Tuition Payment Plan at Naturalhealingcollege.com

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Natural Healing College, an Online Holistic Health, Nutritional and Herbal Healing College, introduced this payment plan option for any of the Diploma Programs. The college officials also said that this option is being added as a result of public demand, as there is a large percentage of students who prefer to make regular monthly payments to keep their finances in check.



Natural Healing College management also provided few more details about the newly introduced so called Zero Interest Payment Plan. With this plan the student pays only1/3rd tuition as down payment and then make 6 monthly auto billed payments for the balance. In this way the rest of the 2/3rd amount is spread over the next six months. This plan provides flexibility and saving for the students who are certain of the diploma they wish to pursue . The college will provide all of the textbooks right away for the full diploma program.



The college offers full financial flexibility in this range of options.



- The student is able to pay for one class at a time under the regular credit hour rate of $54 per credit hour (books included)



- A student can take advantage of the zero interest payment plans and still get a discount on per credit hour rate by paying discounted $50 per credit hour (books included).



- If the student can afford to pay for the full diploma program at the time of enrollment then the discounted rate falls to $47 per credit hour and results in substantial savings.



Changing Lives One-Class-At-A-Time!



This is your opportunity to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider.



Natural Healing College offers quality, affordable education to adult learners at the convenience of their own home, schedule and place of their own choice.



About Natural Healing College

Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers four Board Certified Diploma programs and all the education is offered online at http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/programs/



Press release by Anne Thomas

Company: Natural Healing College

Company Location:

446 E Vine Street

Stockton, CA 95202

USA

Telephone: (209) 390-8076

Email: ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com

Website: http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/