Natural Healing College (NHC), Online Holistic Health College Puts Students to the Challenge

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com (NHC), online holistic health college puts students to the challenge. You will be challenged to broaden your thinking and perspective on healing, health and nutrition. Choosing to study online benefits you in countless ways. You can choose the hours that are convenient for your schedule, no driving to the school campus, no uncomfortable classroom lectures to sit through, but, you still have the benefits of teachers being available to assist you.



Natural Healing College Online welcomes students from all walks of life. NHC does not discriminate against age, your social status, your income or the environment you live. As long as you have the mind set and discipline to explore a career that is far more rewarding than you know, you are sure to succeed. Being prepared and having the knowledge to help others with health issues, as well as maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential in living a well balanced life. Wellness is the key to happiness and long life.



This is your chance to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider! Here is a list of industry related keyword searches leading to this page: Holistic Health Degree, Holistic Health Practitioners' Degree or Diploma, Nutritional Consultant Program Degree or Diploma, Master Herbalist Program Degree or Diploma, Ayurvedic Ayurveda Health Practitioner Program Degree or Diploma, Holistic Wellness Program, Holistic Nutritional Wellness Program, Alternative Health Practitioners Programs.



A College spokesperson also provided details about the Holistic Natural Healing and Nutritional Diploma programs which have shown an increase in new enrollments.



The Healing College offers four Board Certified Diploma programs which can be found at:



LINKS: Click here to watch the NHC Video!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TyDB56O9jU

Just click on one of the links below to learn more about one of our enriching NHC’s four Board Certified Diploma programs!



Holistic Health Practitioners Diploma Program

Want to be a Nutritional Consultant? Nutritional Consultant Diploma Program

Do you know what a Master Herbalist does? (Master Herbalist Practitioners Diploma Program)

How about becoming an Ayurvedic Health Practitioner? (Ayurvedic Health Diploma Program)



About Natural Healing College

This is your chance to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider! Our online classes are designed to meet your needs and provide flexibility to fit your time schedule, lifestyle and budget. That's right! This is your chance to leap into the Holistic Health world by offering Holistic and Alternative Wellness consultations while emphasizing the need to look at the whole person, including analysis of physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional, social, and lifestyle.



- Affordable tuition will draw you in!

- Online lectures, lessons, and instant exam results keeps you in the loop!

- Quality in-depth education will allow you to gain the necessary skills to be successful!

- Online student/teacher interaction will keep you focused!

- Post graduate and internship support to help you to achieve your career goals!



To learn more about our exciting and challenging holistic health online programs, click the link, http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/.



Press release by Name: Anne Thomas

Company's name: Natural Healing College



About Natural Healing College

Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers quality vocational education in the field of Holistic Health Science.



At NHC we have modeled our programs to give individual one-on-one attention to every student in a "real-time" dynamic virtual environment in the convenience and comfort of your own home. Students can monitor their academic performance in real-time. By eliminating the need to mail in papers, tests and quizzes, you no longer have to wait weeks to find out results. Exams and Lessons are instantly graded and essays that you write receive personal online teacher comments twice a week! NHC welcomes you to join our network of proactive learners, who are from a vast range of socio economic backgrounds in a collaborative online environment. All classes are offered online and all the class work is conveniently completed online where ever you have a computer and high speed Internet access.



Email address: ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com

Company Location: 446 E Vine Street, Stockton, CA 95202, USA

Telephone: (209) 390-8076

Website: http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/