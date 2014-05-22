Natural Healing College Announces Their Appearance in All the Major Media Sites Including ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX Affiliate

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Natural Healing College, an established leader in Holistic Heath Job Training Education, was pleasantly surprised to announce that Natural Healing College was cited in all the major media affiliate sites including ABC, NBC, CBS AND FOX.



According to Natural Healing College Spokesperson Anne Thomas, this is a big achievement for the college. The screenshots and citation images will be available to all applicants on May 26, 2014 and will be available Online at http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com/kw/



"We are very excited and honored to be quoted in all the major media network affiliate site. The college offers diploma and certificate programs in holistic healing and nutritional wellness field and provide online job training. Readerscan find more info by clicking on one of the links below



All Certificate Programs can be found online at



Short Certificate Programs



Want to be a Nutritional Consultant? Nutritional Consultant Diploma Program



Holistic Health Practitioners Diploma Program



"Do you know what a Master Herbalist does?" (Master Herbalist Practitioners Diploma Program)



How about becoming an Ayurvedic Health Practitioner? (Ayurvedic Health Diploma Program)



About Natural Healing College

Natural Healing College wa founded in 2010, Natural Healing College has helped many consumers with Job Training Education . The company's mission statement is "Our mission is to advance knowledge and educate to the community about the importance of healthy living to improve the quality of life using Holistic health concepts aimed at balancing body, mind and spirit.". To learn more about Natural Healing College, one should call (209) 390-8076 or visit them online at http://www.naturalhealingcollege.com



Natural Healing College is an online distance learning institute that offers quality vocational education in the field of Holistic Health Science. This is the chance to become a profitable Holistic Wellness Provider! The online classes are designed to meet everyone's needs and provide flexibility to fit any time schedule, lifestyle and budget. That's right! This is the chance to leap into the Holistic Health world by offering Holistic and Alternative Wellness consultations while emphasizing the need to look at the whole person, including analysis of physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional, social, and lifestyle.



Contact:

Email address ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com

Company Location (address):

446 E Vine Street, Stockton, CA 95202, USA

Telephone: (209) 390-8076