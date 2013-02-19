Natural Health Advisory Institute Adds Directory of Integrative Doctors

DeSoto, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Natural Health Advisory Institute is a leading resource for information about natural healthcare. Now, NHAI is assisting users to find an integrative doctor or natural health practitioner in their area. Serving as an online community for those interested in natural healthcare, NHAI encourages users to share information about their own doctor or natural health practitioner, creating a database of experienced and trusted natural health professionals. The information is designed to help like-minded patients find a doctor or practitioner who provides a desired type of natural healing therapy or who just generally supports their own natural health preferences.



“It is our pleasure to offer our readers this resource to help them find natural healthcare providers who share our commitment to wellness through natural healing modalities,” said Tom P. Vick, Executive Editor and CEO of NHAI. “We in the integrative medicine community have the conviction that it is the integrative physician who is able to combine the best of conventional medicine with natural health treatments; and that is the type doctor patients are really looking for to help them reach their long-term wellness goals. By helping patients find these type integrative physicians, we hope to create healthy families and reduce medical care cost in the process.”



Integrative physicians are MDs, DOs, NDs and other doctors who combine conventional medical approaches with appropriate and proven alternative treatment therapies such as nutrition, exercise, chiropractic, acupuncture, herbalism, bioidentical hormone replacement and others. Natural health practitioners are licensed in various other natural healing practices, such as those of Nutritionists, Acupuncturists, Herbalists, Homeopaths, Psychotherapists, Massage Therapists and others. The new directory features one section of just the integrative physicians and another section of natural health practitioners.



The new integrative doctor directory is among the latest resources NHAI offers patients to help with their natural healthcare needs. Through NHAI, patients will also be able to find the latest information about scientifically-backed natural health options that solve the underlying causes of illnesses and chronic conditions, rather than just treating the symptoms with prescriptions. Natural health doctors and practitioners contribute information to the website on a daily basis so as to help readers understand their medical options for overcoming a specific chronic health condition.



To find an integrative medicine doctor or a natural healthcare professional, visit the Directory Listings Section of the website.



About Natural Health Advisory Institute

NHAI is an educational website dedicated to providing the proactive health consumer reliable information regarding non-drug, natural healing approaches to chronic health conditions. We and our contributing authors do the research for you and summarize it in a way that you can access, quickly and conveniently. Our recommendations and content are based on insight from dozens of the leading integrative, natural medicine physicians and practitioners in the U.S. and abroad. They are also based on medical research published in respected peer-reviewed medical journals, such as the Journal of the American Medical Association, the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet and others.