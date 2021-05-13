World-Renowned Doctor Pushes the Envelope for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- When we are ill or suffer from a chronic health condition, the body needs additional energy to heal and repair itself. This requires an abundance of oxygen and light, which is why Targeted Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is proving to be such a blessing for so many people. Targeted HBOT combines pressurized oxygen with PBMT to accelerate healing and regeneration by 60% to 70%! For the past two decades, Dr. Zayd Ratansi has joined other world-class doctors in pioneering the use of Targeted Hyperbaric for stroke, concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury, PTSD, Dementia and Alzheimer's. Listen to Dr. Ratansi describe this affordable and easy-to-use protocol in clear and simple terms - it could change or even save your life! The Vitality Health Show airs live on Thursday, May 13th at 10:00 PST, or you can listen to the podcast at your convenience on voiceamerica.com.



