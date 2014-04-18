Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect their client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

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The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To Contact an HB Editor:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



About Dawn Gowery

With over 32 years in successful advertising, marketing, sales and publishing, I created Healthy Beginnings Magazine by marrying my passion and knowledge of natural health with my expertise in growing businesses’ client base. My purpose in creating Healthy Beginnings Magazine is to inform and educate an intellectual, curious and buying audience of the latest facts and trends in living a holistic lifestyle.

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Healthy Beginnings Magazine- HB Media Kit

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This Month’s Breaking News: HB attracts readers who are affluent, educated and intelligent trendsetters, who are actively seeking products and services that will improve restore their overall wellbeing. They are willing to invest in therapies and products that promote a purposeful healthy lifestyle. HB readers are value-oriented. They are not driven by insurance; they are used to paying out-of-pocket. HB readers are career-minded and environmentally concerned for their indoor and outdoor ecosystems. They are a diverse, multi-cultural population, predominately women ranging from their late twenties to early seventies, with household incomes in excess of $100,000 (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).



About hbmag.com

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

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